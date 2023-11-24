Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 21,649 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,649 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

KAPR stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.