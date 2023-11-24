Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 26,536 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,536 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,992,000 after buying an additional 161,197 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,933,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after buying an additional 105,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,012,000 after acquiring an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.31 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.