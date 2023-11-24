Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 767 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $127.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.70. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.82.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

