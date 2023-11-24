Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEIX opened at $23.77 on Friday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

