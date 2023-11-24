Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.65. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.