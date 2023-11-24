Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $126.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average of $186.81. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.