Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 578 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

