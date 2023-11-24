Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,884.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,854,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 64,760.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1323 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.