Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after buying an additional 1,475,772 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Leidos by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after buying an additional 390,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after buying an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,419,000 after buying an additional 273,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

LDOS opened at $106.32 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

