Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574 over the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

