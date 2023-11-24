Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

