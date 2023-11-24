Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

RYE stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $532.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

