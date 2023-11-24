Cetera Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $794.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $742.58 and its 200-day moving average is $758.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.92 and a 52 week high of $821.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.85.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

