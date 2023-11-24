Cetera Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.