Cetera Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

