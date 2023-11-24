Cetera Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

