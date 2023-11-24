Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $656,000 in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

AEHR stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.