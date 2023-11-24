Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $191.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

