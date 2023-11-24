Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

