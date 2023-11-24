Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.62% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGLD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 3,893.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $335,000.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

