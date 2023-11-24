Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 18,947 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $163.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

