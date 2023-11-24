Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.31 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after buying an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $470,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,122,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $319.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $322.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.