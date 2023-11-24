Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $45.01 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

