Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $60,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.25 and a 52 week high of $195.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

