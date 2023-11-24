Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 50,369 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $63,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 966.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 82,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,453,000 after purchasing an additional 274,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth about $379,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Up 0.5 %

SSB opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial cut SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SouthState

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.