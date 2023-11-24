Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 62,713 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $58,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 219,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ChampionX

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.