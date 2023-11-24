Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,866 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $62,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $162.48 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $166.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.