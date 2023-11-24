Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,417 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $62,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 38.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

