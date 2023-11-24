Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,996 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $60,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after buying an additional 2,507,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $36,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

