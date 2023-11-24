Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $57,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WEX by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,782,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.54.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399 shares of company stock valued at $614,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $173.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.23. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

