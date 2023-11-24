Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,140 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $61,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,217,000 after buying an additional 9,516,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 1,387,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

