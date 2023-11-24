Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $57.14 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,307,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $57,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,464,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after buying an additional 236,724 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

OMF stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 73.80%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

