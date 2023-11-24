Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $57.51 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $57,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

