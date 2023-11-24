Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $58.08 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $58,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32,550.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,415 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 3.2 %

ZM stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Get Our Latest Report on ZM

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.