Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $60.49 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,872 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $60,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 451.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 792,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $41,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

