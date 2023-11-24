Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $62,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after buying an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exelixis by 67.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,458 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $41,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

