Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $61,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Burney Co. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 62,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 23,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPX stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

