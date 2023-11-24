Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $59,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $216.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

