Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,867 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $61,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 19.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.80 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

