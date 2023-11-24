Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $64,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.01 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

