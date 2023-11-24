Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $64,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

