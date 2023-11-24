Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 816,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $66.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

