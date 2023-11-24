Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 635,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $101,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $132.75 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

