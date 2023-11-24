CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 3.2%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

CINT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 12.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

