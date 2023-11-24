Citigroup Inc. Buys 17,873 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 97.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $216.26 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.89 and a 52-week high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

