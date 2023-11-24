Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,974 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 344.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

