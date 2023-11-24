Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 883,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,438 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Under Armour by 527.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,896 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 1,607.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,470,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,825 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $4,136,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 132.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

