Citigroup Inc. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 880.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 158.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 749.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Price Performance

Shares of PETQ opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

