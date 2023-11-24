Citigroup Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,196 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 208,301 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $37,490,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $87.53 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

