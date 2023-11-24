Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,054,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 123,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 95,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

